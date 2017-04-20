BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder to raise offer price in voluntary buyout -CTK
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
PARIS, April 20 French cosmetics group L'Oreal said on Thursday it has appointed Nicolas Hieronimus to the newly-created position of deputy chief executive.
Hieronimus, 52, joined L'Oreal in 1987 after graduating from French business school Essec, according to a biography on the group's website.
During his 30-year career at L'Oreal, he developed the skincare business, with the creation of Dermo Expertise, Solar Expertise and Men Expert, the group said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Adrian Croft)
LAGOS, May 26 The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states.