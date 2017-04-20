PARIS, April 20 French cosmetics group L'Oreal said on Thursday it has appointed Nicolas Hieronimus to the newly-created position of deputy chief executive.

Hieronimus, 52, joined L'Oreal in 1987 after graduating from French business school Essec, according to a biography on the group's website.

During his 30-year career at L'Oreal, he developed the skincare business, with the creation of Dermo Expertise, Solar Expertise and Men Expert, the group said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Adrian Croft)