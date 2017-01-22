(Repeats item first published on Sunday with no changes to
* Lunar New Year sees 6 million Chinese travel overseas
* Mainland visitors to Taiwan have plummeted since election
* Growth in visits to Korea stalls; coincides with missile
spat
* Tourism to Malaysia, Philippines growing rapidly
* SE Asia expansion comes as leaders forge ties with Beijing
By Brenda Goh and Muyu Xu
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Jan 23 With 6 million Chinese
tourists expected to travel abroad over the Lunar New Year
break, China's Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 holiday is crucial for Taiwan
tour agency operator Li Chi-yueh, who relies on mainland
visitors for a third of his revenue.
But Li's hopes are not high this year, after the number of
mainland tourists plummeted 36 percent since President Tsai
Ing-wen took power in May. Though Tsai says Taiwan wants peace
with China, Beijing suspects she seeks formal independence.
"China uses its sightseeing tourists as a diplomatic
weapon," said Li, owner of Taipei-based Chung Shin Travel
Service, who has been representing Taiwan's tour operators to
lobby Tsai to improve ties with Beijing. "There's a lot of
concern that the industry won't survive if we carry on like
this."
The concern is not confined to Taiwan - tour operators and
government officials elsewhere in Asia say they fear China is
using its increasingly high-spending tourists as a lever to
pressure or reward its neighbours.
A government official from South Korea - which has irked
China by agreeing to let the United States deploy an
anti-missile system - said Chinese and Korean tour companies had
told him the China National Tourism Administration (CNTA) had
instructed Chinese agencies to cut tours to South Korea by at
least 20 percent between November and February.
The official calculated that thousands of potential
travellers were lost after eight applications to add charter
flights between the countries in January and February were
rejected without explanation.
"This is not a win-win situation - it is mutually
disadvantageous. But what can we do? As far as defence is
concerned, we have no room to compromise," said the official,
declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Chinese companies told him the measure was designed to cut
an excessive number of low-quality, low-priced tours for Chinese
tourists visiting Korea, the official said. The CNTA did not
respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
The number of Chinese tourists visiting South Korea inched
up 1.8 percent on year in November, versus a 70.2 percent
increase in August and a 22.8 percent rise in September. That
was the worst since August 2015, when arrivals slid 32 percent
after a Middle East Respiratory Syndrome outbreak.
In early November, the United States said it would deploy
the anti-missile system battery in South Korea within eight to
10 months.
POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY
China has not said it is seeking to limit tourists to South
Korea or Taiwan to express displeasure at political disputes.
Earlier this month, when asked about the limiting of charter
flights over Lunar New Year, China's Foreign Ministry said it
did not understand the details of the situation but that
cooperation and exchanges between the two countries needed to
"have a basis in public opinion".
For Taiwan, China has said it was natural that Chinese
tourists were choosing not to visit Taiwan at a time of
political uncertainly.
By contrast, the Philippines and Malaysia are enjoying
strong spurts in growth of Chinese tourism as Beijing removes
travel warnings and eases visa rules. Chinese tourist arrivals
between March and December in Malaysia jumped 83 percent from a
year earlier.
Both countries have been moving diplomatically closer to
Beijing in recent months.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak returned from a
November state visit with about $34 billion in deals, prompting
criticism at home that he was "selling off" his country.
The Philippines, historically at odds with Beijing over
territorial disputes in the South China Sea, has seen its
President Rodrigo Duterte make overtures to China at the expense
of traditional ally United States since he was elected in May
2016.
The number of tourists visiting the Philippines from China
rose 40 percent in the first 10 months of 2016 compared with the
previous year.
Chinese tourists are the world's highest overseas spenders.
They are expected to spend $210 billion abroad this year,
Euromonitor data shows, double the amount Chinese firms spent on
overseas mergers and acquisitions in 2016.
"UNWELCOME"
Mainland travel companies Reuters spoke to acknowledged that
traveller numbers to some countries were changing, but declined
to comment on whether they had received government directives to
discourage particular destinations.
"Travellers are voting with their feet. They are choosing to
go the country that will make them happy and avoid the country
that might make them feel unwelcome," said Xu Xiaolei, chief
brand officer at China Youth Travel Service (CYTS), one of
China's top three state-owned travel companies.
"Of course political and diplomatic matters are also under
our consideration, as tourism is part of diplomacy in many ways.
But demands of tourists are always the core principle when
designing our travel packages."
Shanghai Spring International Travel Service, parent of
Spring Airlines, told Reuters its tours to Taiwan
had become less frequent and had halved in size, without saying
when. Its tour groups to South Korea have shrunk by 20 percent.
Chinese tourists were "turning to other destinations that
are more friendly in terms of travel environment" because of
"well-known" reasons, Shanghai Spring International said.
Chinese flag carrier Air China said
travellers were visiting new destinations in Europe and
Southeast Asia.
"As an airline we make our route arrangements according to
market demand," said Luo Yang, head of marketing.
Mercy Ma, a translator who plans to visit Cambodia with her
family over the Lunar New Year break, said political events in
Turkey and Thailand had deterred her from visiting those
countries, but she paid less attention to other countries' ties
with China.
Taiwan was, in fact, a destination she had long wanted to
visit, but was crimped by visa restrictions.
"We had been prepared to go to Taiwan, but then found out
that there were quite a bit of restrictions, so we eventually
decided against it."
(Additional reporting by Christian Shepherd and Ben Blanchard
in BEIJING, JR Wu in TAIPEI, Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela
Cruz in MANILA, Nataly Pak in SEOUL, Praveen Menon and Liz Lee
in KUALA LUMPUR and SHANGHAI Newsroom; Editing by Ryan Woo and
Alex Richardson)