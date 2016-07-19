UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia will seek to raise a minimum of 300m through a seven-year bond that will yield 5.875%, according to a lead.
The yield compares with initial price thoughts of high 5% area announced earlier on Tuesday. Demand for the bond was in excess of 500m, according to an earlier update.
The deal has been re-launched after it was postponed last Thursday following a letter from a member of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia, asserting the Republic may not have proper legal authority to issue the notes.
The bonds at the time were being marketed at a yield of mid-5% area.
The re-launched 144A/RegS deal is Tuesday's business. Citigroup (B&D), Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and SG CIB are the lead managers.
Macedonia is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing Robert Smith)
