LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia will seek to raise a minimum of 300m through a seven-year bond that will yield 5.875%, according to a lead.

The yield compares with initial price thoughts of high 5% area announced earlier on Tuesday. Demand for the bond was in excess of 500m, according to an earlier update.

The deal has been re-launched after it was postponed last Thursday following a letter from a member of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia, asserting the Republic may not have proper legal authority to issue the notes.

The bonds at the time were being marketed at a yield of mid-5% area.

The re-launched 144A/RegS deal is Tuesday's business. Citigroup (B&D), Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and SG CIB are the lead managers.

Macedonia is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing Robert Smith)