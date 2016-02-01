SINGAPORE Feb 1 Singapore said on Monday it has
seized a large number of bank accounts in connection with
possible money-laundering offences related to investigations
into alleged financial mismanagement at Malaysian state investor
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Singapore is cooperating with authorities in Malaysia,
Switzerland and the United States on the investigations into
1MDB, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Commercial
Affairs Department, the city-state's white collar police, said
in a statement.
"In connection with these investigations, we have sought and
are continuing to seek information from several financial
institutions, are interviewing various individuals, and have
seized a large number of bank accounts," the two agencies said
in the statement.
The statement came after Switzerland's chief prosecutor said
last week a criminal investigation into 1MDB had revealed that
about $4 billion appeared to have been misappropriated from
Malaysian state companies.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak, has been investigated by Malaysian
authorities following accusations of financial mismanagement and
graft. 1MDB has denied these allegations.
Malaysian Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali last week
cleared Najib of any criminal offences or corruption in
connection with the case and said he was closing the
investigations into it.
Najib was buffeted last year by allegations of graft and
mismanagement at the debt-laden state fund and by a revelation
that about $681 million was deposited into his personal bank
account.
Najib denied any wrongdoing.
Apandi said the $681 million transfer to Najib's account was
a gift from Saudi Arabia's royal family, and said no further
action needed to be taken on the matter.
