Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.20/05.60 02.40/04.20 00.80/01.40 04.36% 04.36% 04.36% (Aug 25) 1000 03.20/05.60 00.80/01.40 02.40/04.20 04.35% 04.35% 04.35% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 34.50/36.50 66.25/68.25 103.75/105.75 1100 00.50/01.50 35.00/37.00 66.50/68.50 104.00/106.00 1200 00.50/01.50 34.75/36.75 66.50/68.50 104.00/106.00 1300 00.50/01.50 34.50/36.50 66.25/68.25 103.75/105.75 1400 00.50/01.50 34.75/36.75 66.50/68.50 103.75/105.75 1500 00.50/01.50 34.50/36.50 66.00/68.00 103.00/105.00 1600 00.50/01.50 34.50/36.50 66.00/68.00 103.00/105.00 1715 00.50/01.50 34.50/36.50 66.00/68.00 103.00/105.00 (Closing Aug 25) 1715 01.50/02.50 35.75/37.75 67.50/69.50 105.00/107.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.75/136.75 167.75/169.75 196.75/198.75 229.25/231.25 1100 134.75/136.75 167.75/169.75 196.75/198.75 229.25/231.25 1200 135.00/137.00 168.00/170.00 197.00/199.00 229.50/231.50 1300 134.75/136.75 167.75/169.75 196.75/198.75 229.25/231.25 1400 134.50/136.50 167.00/169.00 195.50/197.50 227.50/229.50 1500 133.50/135.50 166.00/168.00 194.50/196.50 226.50/228.50 1600 133.50/135.50 166.00/168.00 194.50/196.50 226.50/228.50 1715 133.75/135.75 166.25/168.25 194.75/196.75 226.25/228.25 (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 136.00/138.00 169.00/171.00 198.00/200.00 230.50/232.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 266.50/268.50 301.00/303.00 332.50/334.50 365.00/367.00 1100 266.50/268.50 301.00/303.00 332.50/334.50 365.00/367.00 1200 266.50/268.50 301.00/303.00 332.50/334.50 365.00/367.00 1300 266.50/268.50 301.00/303.00 332.50/334.50 365.00/367.00 1400 264.50/266.50 299.00/301.00 330.25/332.25 362.50/364.50 1500 263.50/265.50 297.75/299.75 329.00/331.00 361.00/363.00 1600 263.50/265.50 298.00/300.00 329.00/331.00 361.00/363.00 1715 263.00/265.00 297.25/299.25 328.25/330.25 360.00/362.00 (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 267.75/269.75 302.50/304.50 334.00/336.00 366.50/368.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.24% 6.21% 6.20% 6.06% 5.97% 5.92% 1100 6.32% 6.23% 6.22% 6.06% 5.97% 5.92% 1200 6.28% 6.23% 6.22% 6.07% 5.98% 5.92% 1300 6.23% 6.21% 6.20% 6.06% 5.97% 5.92% 1400 6.28% 6.23% 6.20% 6.05% 5.94% 5.88% 1500 6.23% 6.18% 6.15% 6.00% 5.91% 5.85% 1600 6.23% 6.18% 6.15% 6.00% 5.91% 5.85% 1715 6.23% 6.18% 6.15% 6.01% 5.91% 5.85% (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 6.25% 6.21% 6.20% 6.07% 5.97% 5.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.89% 6.05% 6.00% 5.98% 5.95% 5.93% 1100 5.89% 6.04% 6.00% 5.97% 5.95% 5.93% 1200 5.89% 6.04% 6.00% 5.97% 5.95% 5.93% 1300 5.89% 6.04% 6.00% 5.97% 5.95% 5.93% 1400 5.84% 6.00% 5.96% 5.93% 5.91% 5.89% 1500 5.82% 5.98% 5.94% 5.91% 5.88% 5.87% 1600 5.82% 5.97% 5.94% 5.91% 5.88% 5.87% 1715 5.81% 5.96% 5.93% 5.89% 5.87% 5.86% (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 5.89% 6.05% 6.01% 5.98% 5.95% 5.94% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0575/67.0675 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com