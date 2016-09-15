Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% (Sep 12) 1000 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.25/16.75 47.00/49.00 84.00/86.00 114.25/116.25 1100 15.50/17.00 47.50/49.50 84.50/86.50 115.25/117.25 1200 15.75/17.25 47.75/49.75 85.00/87.00 116.00/118.00 1300 15.50/17.00 47.25/49.25 84.75/86.75 115.50/117.50 1400 15.50/17.00 47.25/49.25 84.75/86.75 115.50/117.50 1500 15.50/17.00 47.25/49.25 84.50/86.50 115.25/117.20 1600 15.50/17.00 47.50/49.50 84.75/86.75 115.50/117.50 1715 15.50/17.00 47.50/49.50 85.00/87.00 115.75/117.75 (Closing Sep 12) 1715 16.50/18.00 48.25/50.25 85.25/87.25 115.50/117.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.00/148.00 173.00/175.00 203.25/205.25 237.25/239.25 1100 147.50/149.50 174.50/176.50 205.00/207.00 239.00/241.00 1200 148.50/150.50 176.00/178.00 206.50/208.50 240.25/242.25 1300 148.00/150.00 175.50/177.50 206.00/208.00 239.50/241.50 1400 148.00/150.00 175.50/177.50 206.00/208.00 239.50/241.50 1500 147.50/149.50 175.00/177.00 205.50/207.50 239.50/241.50 1600 148.00/150.00 175.50/177.50 206.00/208.00 239.50/241.50 1715 148.00/150.00 175.25/177.25 205.75/207.75 239.50/241.50 (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 147.50/149.50 174.50/176.50 204.50/206.50 238.25/240.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 269.75/271.75 299.00/301.00 329.25/331.25 359.50/361.50 1100 271.50/273.50 301.00/303.00 331.25/333.20 361.50/363.50 1200 272.50/274.50 301.50/303.50 331.75/333.75 362.00/364.00 1300 271.75/273.75 301.00/303.00 331.25/333.25 361.50/363.50 1400 271.75/273.75 301.00/303.00 331.25/333.25 361.50/363.50 1500 271.75/273.70 301.00/303.00 331.00/333.00 361.00/363.00 1600 271.75/273.75 301.00/303.00 331.00/333.00 361.00/363.00 1715 271.75/273.75 301.00/303.00 331.00/333.00 361.00/363.00 (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 270.75/272.75 300.00/302.00 330.00/332.00 360.00/362.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.23% 6.19% 6.05% 5.90% 5.78% 5.71% 1100 6.30% 6.24% 6.10% 5.95% 5.84% 5.76% 1200 6.34% 6.27% 6.14% 5.99% 5.89% 5.80% 1300 6.28% 6.24% 6.12% 5.98% 5.87% 5.79% 1400 6.28% 6.25% 6.13% 5.98% 5.88% 5.80% 1500 6.28% 6.24% 6.11% 5.96% 5.86% 5.78% 1600 6.31% 6.26% 6.13% 5.98% 5.87% 5.80% 1715 6.31% 6.27% 6.14% 5.98% 5.87% 5.79% (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 6.25% 6.21% 6.08% 5.92% 5.81% 5.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.75% 5.76% 5.71% 5.67% 5.64% 5.61% 1100 5.80% 5.80% 5.75% 5.71% 5.68% 5.65% 1200 5.83% 5.83% 5.77% 5.72% 5.68% 5.65% 1300 5.82% 5.82% 5.76% 5.72% 5.68% 5.65% 1400 5.83% 5.82% 5.77% 5.72% 5.69% 5.66% 1500 5.82% 5.82% 5.76% 5.72% 5.68% 5.65% 1600 5.82% 5.82% 5.76% 5.72% 5.68% 5.65% 1715 5.82% 5.82% 5.76% 5.72% 5.68% 5.65% (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 5.76% 5.77% 5.72% 5.68% 5.64% 5.61% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8875/67.8975 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com