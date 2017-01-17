Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/01.50 N/A N/A 02.67% (Jan 13) 1000 03.00/05.00 03.00/05.00 N/A 04.01% 04.01% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/13.00 36.25/38.25 62.50/64.50 92.75/94.75 1100 12.00/13.00 36.00/38.00 62.00/64.00 92.00/94.00 1200 12.00/13.00 36.00/38.00 62.00/64.00 92.00/94.00 1300 12.00/13.00 36.00/38.00 62.25/64.25 92.50/94.50 1400 12.00/13.00 36.00/38.00 62.00/64.00 92.00/94.00 1500 12.00/13.00 36.00/38.00 62.00/64.00 92.00/94.00 1600 12.00/13.00 36.25/38.25 62.50/64.50 92.50/94.50 1715 12.00/13.00 36.25/38.25 62.50/64.50 92.50/94.50 (Closing Jan 13) 1715 12.50/14.50 37.00/39.00 63.50/65.50 94.00/96.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 119.75/121.75 143.75/145.75 168.00/170.00 192.00/194.00 1100 119.00/121.00 142.50/144.50 166.50/168.50 190.50/192.50 1200 119.00/121.00 143.00/145.00 167.00/169.00 191.00/193.00 1300 119.50/121.50 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 191.50/193.50 1400 119.00/121.00 143.00/145.00 167.00/169.00 191.00/193.00 1500 119.00/121.00 143.00/145.00 167.00/169.00 191.00/193.00 1600 119.50/121.50 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 191.50/193.50 1715 119.50/121.50 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 191.50/193.50 (Closing Jan 13) 1715 120.50/122.50 144.50/146.50 168.50/170.50 192.50/194.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.50/216.50 239.00/241.00 262.50/264.50 285.50/287.50 1100 213.00/215.00 237.50/239.50 261.00/263.00 284.00/286.00 1200 213.50/215.50 238.00/240.00 261.50/263.50 284.50/286.50 1300 213.50/215.50 238.00/240.00 261.50/263.50 284.50/286.50 1400 213.50/215.50 238.00/240.00 261.50/263.50 284.50/286.50 1500 213.50/215.50 238.00/240.00 261.50/263.50 284.50/286.50 1600 214.00/216.00 238.50/240.50 262.00/264.00 285.00/287.00 1715 214.00/216.00 238.50/240.50 262.00/264.00 285.00/287.00 (Closing Jan 13) 1715 215.00/217.00 239.75/241.75 263.00/265.00 286.00/288.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.89% 4.75% 4.93% 4.91% 4.79% 4.69% 1100 4.86% 4.72% 4.90% 4.88% 4.75% 4.66% 1200 4.86% 4.72% 4.90% 4.88% 4.76% 4.67% 1300 4.86% 4.73% 4.92% 4.90% 4.78% 4.69% 1400 4.86% 4.72% 4.90% 4.88% 4.76% 4.67% 1500 4.86% 4.72% 4.90% 4.88% 4.76% 4.67% 1600 4.89% 4.76% 4.93% 4.90% 4.78% 4.69% 1715 4.90% 4.76% 4.93% 4.91% 4.78% 4.69% (Closing Jan 13) 1715 4.90% 4.77% 4.94% 4.92% 4.78% 4.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.62% 4.56% 4.51% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% 1100 4.58% 4.53% 4.48% 4.45% 4.43% 4.42% 1200 4.60% 4.54% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 1300 4.61% 4.54% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 1400 4.59% 4.54% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 1500 4.60% 4.54% 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 1600 4.61% 4.55% 4.50% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% 1715 4.61% 4.55% 4.51% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% (Closing Jan 13) 1715 4.61% 4.55% 4.51% 4.47% 4.45% 4.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 68.0950/68.1050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com