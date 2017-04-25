Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 21) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.25/02.25 31.50/33.50 59.00/61.00 88.00/90.00 1100 01.25/02.25 31.50/33.50 59.00/61.00 88.00/90.00 1200 01.00/02.50 31.50/33.50 59.25/61.25 88.00/90.00 1300 01.25/02.25 31.25/33.25 59.25/61.25 88.00/90.00 1400 01.25/02.25 31.25/33.25 59.25/61.25 87.75/89.75 1500 01.25/02.25 31.50/33.50 59.50/61.50 88.00/90.00 1600 01.25/02.25 31.50/33.50 59.50/61.50 88.00/90.00 1715 01.25/02.25 31.50/33.50 59.50/61.50 88.00/90.00 (Closing Apr 21) 1715 02.25/03.25 32.50/34.50 60.50/62.50 89.25/91.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.50/118.50 142.50/144.50 170.50/172.50 197.00/199.00 1100 116.50/118.50 142.50/144.50 171.00/173.00 197.50/199.50 1200 116.75/118.75 142.75/144.75 171.25/173.25 198.00/200.00 1300 116.50/118.50 142.50/144.50 171.00/173.00 197.50/199.50 1400 116.25/118.25 142.00/144.00 170.25/172.25 196.75/198.75 1500 116.75/118.75 142.75/144.75 171.25/173.25 198.00/200.00 1600 116.75/118.75 142.75/144.75 171.25/173.25 198.00/200.00 1715 116.75/118.75 142.75/144.75 171.25/173.25 198.00/200.00 (Closing Apr 21) 1715 118.00/120.00 144.00/146.00 172.25/174.25 198.75/200.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.00/225.00 252.50/254.50 277.00/279.00 301.50/303.50 1100 223.50/225.50 253.00/255.00 277.50/279.50 302.00/304.00 1200 223.75/225.75 253.25/255.25 277.75/279.75 302.50/304.50 1300 223.50/225.50 253.00/255.00 277.75/279.75 302.50/304.50 1400 222.50/224.50 252.00/254.00 276.75/278.75 301.50/303.50 1500 224.00/226.00 253.75/255.75 278.50/280.50 303.50/305.50 1600 224.00/226.00 254.00/256.00 278.75/280.75 303.50/305.50 1715 224.00/226.00 253.50/255.50 278.25/280.25 303.00/305.00 (Closing Apr 21) 1715 224.75/226.75 254.25/256.25 278.75/280.75 303.50/305.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.25% 5.22% 5.24% 5.23% 5.21% 5.17% 1100 5.25% 5.22% 5.24% 5.24% 5.21% 5.18% 1200 5.25% 5.25% 5.25% 5.25% 5.22% 5.19% 1300 5.21% 5.24% 5.25% 5.24% 5.21% 5.18% 1400 5.22% 5.25% 5.24% 5.23% 5.20% 5.16% 1500 5.26% 5.27% 5.25% 5.25% 5.22% 5.19% 1600 5.25% 5.27% 5.25% 5.25% 5.22% 5.19% 1715 5.26% 5.27% 5.25% 5.25% 5.22% 5.19% (Closing Apr 21) 1715 5.26% 5.26% 5.26% 5.25% 5.22% 5.18% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.11% 5.09% 5.12% 1100 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.10% 5.13% 1200 5.17% 5.15% 5.14% 5.12% 5.11% 5.14% 1300 5.16% 5.15% 5.13% 5.12% 5.11% 5.14% 1400 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.11% 5.10% 5.13% 1500 5.17% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.16% 1600 5.17% 5.16% 5.16% 5.14% 5.13% 5.16% 1715 5.17% 5.16% 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.15% (Closing Apr 21) 1715 5.15% 5.14% 5.13% 5.12% 5.10% 5.13% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4400/64.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com