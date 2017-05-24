Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (May 22) 1000 01.50/02.00 00.75/01.00 00.75/01.00 04.25% 04.25% 04.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.25/05.25 30.00/32.00 56.00/58.00 82.00/84.00 1100 04.50/05.50 30.25/32.25 56.25/58.25 82.25/84.25 1200 04.50/05.50 30.25/32.25 56.25/58.25 82.50/84.50 1300 04.50/05.50 30.00/32.00 56.00/58.00 82.25/84.25 1400 04.00/06.00 30.00/32.00 56.00/58.00 82.00/84.00 1500 04.25/05.25 30.00/32.00 56.00/58.00 82.00/84.00 1600 04.00/05.50 30.00/32.00 56.00/58.00 82.25/84.25 1715 04.25/05.25 30.00/32.00 56.00/58.00 82.25/84.25 (Closing May 22) 1715 05.25/06.25 31.00/33.00 57.25/59.25 83.75/85.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 106.00/108.00 131.75/133.75 156.00/158.00 179.50/181.50 1100 106.00/108.00 132.00/134.00 156.50/158.50 180.00/182.00 1200 106.50/108.50 132.50/134.50 157.00/159.00 180.50/182.50 1300 106.25/108.20 132.25/134.20 156.50/158.50 180.00/182.00 1400 106.00/108.00 132.00/134.00 156.50/158.50 180.25/182.20 1500 106.00/108.00 132.00/134.00 156.50/158.50 180.25/182.25 1600 106.25/108.25 132.25/134.25 156.75/158.75 180.50/182.50 1715 106.25/108.25 132.25/134.25 156.75/158.75 180.50/182.50 (Closing May 22) 1715 107.75/109.75 133.75/135.75 158.25/160.25 182.00/184.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.75/208.75 230.25/232.25 253.50/255.50 280.50/282.50 1100 207.00/209.00 230.25/232.25 253.50/255.50 280.50/282.50 1200 207.50/209.50 230.75/232.75 254.00/256.00 281.00/283.00 1300 207.00/209.00 230.25/232.25 253.50/255.50 280.50/282.50 1400 207.50/209.50 230.75/232.70 254.00/256.00 281.00/283.00 1500 207.50/209.50 230.75/232.75 254.00/256.00 281.00/283.00 1600 207.50/209.50 230.75/232.75 254.00/256.00 281.00/283.00 1715 207.50/209.50 230.75/232.75 254.00/256.00 281.00/283.00 (Closing May 22) 1715 209.00/211.00 232.25/234.25 255.50/257.50 282.50/284.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.85% 4.80% 4.77% 4.75% 4.71% 4.68% 1100 4.89% 4.82% 4.79% 4.75% 4.72% 4.70% 1200 4.89% 4.82% 4.80% 4.77% 4.73% 4.71% 1300 4.85% 4.81% 4.79% 4.77% 4.73% 4.70% 1400 4.86% 4.81% 4.78% 4.76% 4.73% 4.71% 1500 4.85% 4.81% 4.78% 4.76% 4.72% 4.70% 1600 4.84% 4.80% 4.79% 4.76% 4.73% 4.70% 1715 4.84% 4.79% 4.78% 4.75% 4.72% 4.70% (Closing May 22) 1715 4.89% 4.85% 4.84% 4.81% 4.77% 4.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.67% 4.66% 4.67% 4.67% 4.70% 4.71% 1100 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.67% 4.71% 4.71% 1200 4.69% 4.68% 4.68% 4.68% 4.71% 4.71% 1300 4.69% 4.68% 4.68% 4.68% 4.71% 4.71% 1400 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% 4.72% 4.72% 1500 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% 4.72% 4.72% 1600 4.69% 4.68% 4.68% 4.68% 4.71% 4.71% 1715 4.68% 4.67% 4.67% 4.67% 4.70% 4.70% (Closing May 22) 1715 4.73% 4.71% 4.71% 4.71% 4.74% 4.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8850/64.8950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised p4emiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com