An employees walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Market Eye Weekahead - Indian markets are expected to remain in a narrow range ahead of the October-December quarterly results from IT bellwether Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) on Friday, which will kick off the earnings reporting season.

Industrial output is also due on Friday, a key indicator ahead of the RBI's policy review on January 29.

The gains come as India's indexes have gained in each of the four trading sessions so far in 2013, posting their best weekly gains since the week ended on November 30.

Telecom stocks could also be in focus as an Indian ministerial panel is due to meet on Monday to discuss the government's plans for the next airwave auction.

KEY FACTORS TO WATCH

Mon: Telecoms panel meeting on airwave auction; coal-power inter-ministerial meeting on long-term supply pacts in India's power sector

Tue: Karnataka iron ore case arguments in Indian top court

Wed: IndusInd Bank Ltd Oct-Dec earnings

Fri: Infosys' Oct-Dec earnings; Nov industrial output

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)