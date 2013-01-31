NEW YORK Jan 31 The euro rose to a session high versus the dollar in mid-morning trade on Thursday, but an option barrier at $1.36 could cap further gains.

Signs of improvement in the euro zone's economy and banks have lifted the euro in recent weeks.

The euro rose as high as $1.3593 on Reuters data, the highest since November 2011. It was last at $1.3586, up 0.2 percent on the day.