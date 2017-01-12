SYDNEY, Jan 12 U.S. wheat held steady on Thursday, lingering near a one-week low, as forecasts for crop friendly weather continued to weigh on prices ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report later in the session. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was little changed at $4.19 a bushel, having closed down 1.9 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a one-week low of $4.12 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.1 percent to $10.10-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.57-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.52 a bushel - the lowest since Jan. 3. * Wheat pressured by expectations that weekend storms would help recharge soil moisture in Oklahoma and Kansas, where dry conditions have stressed dormant hard red winter wheat crops. * A substantial snow layer has protected Ukrainian and Russian winter crops from severe frosts which came this weekend, analyst and weather forecasters said on Tuesday. * The USDA will release a series of reports on Thursday at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT), including U.S. quarterly grain stocks, U.S. annual crop production, U.S. winter wheat seeding and its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. * China has increased punitive tariffs on imports of a U.S. animal feed ingredient known as distillers' dried grains (DDGS) from levels first proposed last year, potentially escalating a trade spat between the world's two largest economies. MARKET NEWS * The dollar sagged against the perceived safe-haven yen on Thursday, after President-elect Donald Trump's highly-anticipated news conference failed to spell out details on his promises to boost fiscal spending and cut taxes. * Oil prices were steady early on Thursday after U.S. crude and refined product stocks sent mixed messages to the market, with ongoing uncertainty over OPEC compliance with planned output reductions also in focus. * U.S. stocks ended higher after a choppy day on Wednesday as energy and technology gains countered a drop in healthcare stocks after President-elect Donald Trump said pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" by charging high prices. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany Full-year GDP 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Nov 1330 U.S. Import prices Dec 1330 U.S. Export prices Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 2230 Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen to host a webcast townhall meeting with U.S. educators Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 419.00 0.25 +0.06% -1.82% 410.08 59 CBOT corn 357.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.28% 354.68 59 CBOT soy 1010.25 -1.25 -0.12% -0.35% 1025.0 51 4 CBOT rice 9.61 $0.00 -0.05% -0.88% $9.79 46 WTI crude 52.17 -$0.08 -0.15% +2.66% $52.18 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.059 $0.001 +0.07% +0.32% USD/AUD 0.7440 0.000 +0.00% +0.99% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sonali Paul)