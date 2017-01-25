* Corn falls for 3rd day as concerns on US trade policy drag * Soybean prices drop after closing marginally higher, wheat down (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Chicago corn futures slid for a third session on Wednesday to touch a one-week low, dragged down by ample world stocks and concerns over U.S. trade policy under President Donald Trump. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract had fallen 0.5 percent to $3.61-1/2 a bushel by 0327 GMT. It earlier marked its lowest since Jan. 17 at $3.61. Soybeans gave up 0.5 percent to $10.52-3/4 a bushel and wheat dropped 0.5 percent to $4.24-1/2 a bushel. Concerns about prospects for U.S. agricultural trade clouded the outlook for grain markets, given Trump's plan to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada and his abandonment of the Trans Pacific Trade Partnership with Asian countries. The Environmental Protection Agency will delay implementation of this year's biofuels requirements along with 29 other regulations finalised in the last weeks of Barack Obama's presidency, according to a government notice. "Trump's policies seem to be brining in a lot of uncertainty to the market, which is already struggling with oversupply," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. "U.S. corn exports to Mexico could be at risk if they repeal NAFTA. Brazilian and Argentinean farmers will benefit." The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday said private exporters in the last day had sold 125,000 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations. Soybean prices are under pressure from improving crop weather in Argentina following floods this month. Private analytical firm Informa Economics raised its projection of U.S. 2017 corn plantings to 90.489 million acres from 90.151 million last month. Informa trimmed its 2017 soybean plantings forecast to 88.647 million acres from 88.862 million previously. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soybean futures on Tuesday. Grains prices at 0327 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 424.50 -2.25 -0.53% -2.02% 416.45 49 CBOT corn 361.50 -1.75 -0.48% -2.17% 357.76 46 CBOT soy 1052.75 -5.75 -0.54% -0.47% 1030.21 57 CBOT rice 9.96 $0.03 +0.30% +1.63% $9.75 67 WTI crude 53.04 -$0.14 -0.26% +0.55% $52.60 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.073 $0.000 -0.02% -0.31% USD/AUD 0.7538 -0.004 -0.53% -0.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)