GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Tuesday on hopes of a compromise in the U.S. fiscal crisis, while the euro fell after Moody's Investors Service scrapped France's top-notch credit rating, reminding investors of the protracted euro zone debt crisis. * The euro fell on Tuesday after Moody's stripped France of its prized triple-A rating, while the yen hovered near a seven-month low against the dollar ahead of a Bank of Japan policy decision due later in the day. * Oil rose 2.5 percent on Monday to its highest price since mid-October, fuelled by supply concerns as violence in the Middle East escalated and as investors grew more hopeful that a U.S. budget crisis will be averted. * U.S. Treasuries were steady in Asia on Tuesday after posting small losses the previous day on optimism that U.S lawmakers may reach a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff", which threatens to push the U.S. economy into a recession. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 18,339.00 points (0.16 pct) * NSE index 5,571.40 points (-0.05 pct) * Rupee 55.06/07 per dollar (55.1650/1750) * 10-year bond yield 8.19 pct (8.19 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.15 pct (7.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.74 pct (7.72 pct) * Call money 8.05/8.10 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The slowing Indian economy is not responding to shock therapy. The stock market rally that began in September after the government unveiled its high-decibel reforms programme is fizzling out. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will be in Bangalore for a meeting with the chief ministers of South Zone states and chiefs of state-run banks and financial institutions at 0730 GMT. * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will give an address on 'G20 and India' in Mumbai on Tuesday, two weeks after the G20 group met in Mexico, where the governor had indicated that there is room for easing monetary policy as early as January. Event to start at 1230 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Three state-owned companies - India Infrastructure Finance Co (IIFCL), Rural Electrification Corp (REC) and Power Finance Corp (PFC) - called for bids today for up to 15 bn rupees (US$272m) of their respective tax-free bonds. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.07-12 55.28 55.30 55.05 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 19* -$27.59 mln# Month-to-date** $811.18 mln Year-to-date** $18.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 19 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.10 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 16 -$105.99 mln Month-to-date -$39.02 mln Year-to-date $6.23 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 19 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 19 Foreign Banks -2.07 bln Public Sector Banks 0.87 bln Private Sector Banks -3.84 bln Mutual Funds 3.75 bln Others 2.58 bln Primary Dealers -1.29 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMT (IN MLN RUPEES) SDL 06.80%, 2012 Redemption Nov 20 878.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 06.93%, 2012 Redemption Nov 20 4655.93 (2 States) SDL 06.94%, 2012 Redemption Nov 20 2555.71 (MADHYA PRADESH) 8.37% FRB 2014 Interest Nov 20 2092.50 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 23 111220.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 23 50000.00 For full table: WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees) T-Bills Nov. 21 100 bln Bonds Nov. 23 130 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it accepted all 43 bids for 1.11 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 150 million rupees at its reverse repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 185.44 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.88 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)