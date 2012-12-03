GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Monday as further signs of a stabilising Chinese economy boosted sentiment, but stagnant U.S. budget talks which threaten to derail the world's largest economy kept investors cautious and capped prices. * The euro rose to a six-week high against the dollar on Monday, after upbeat data on Chinese manufacturing helped to trigger stop-loss buying of the common currency. * Oil rose on Friday, notching its first monthly gain since August, as the market continued to balance risks to demand from the U.S. budget standoff against concerns about disruption to Middle East supplies. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Friday as profit taking from four days of price gains was offset by safe-haven bidding on anxiety about the lack of progress in budget talks in Washington. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,339.90 points (0.88 pct) * NSE index 5,879.85 points (0.94pct) * Rupee 54.26/27 per dollar (55.8350/8450) * 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.21 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.72 pct (7.73 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's stuttering economic reform programme faces a key parliamentary test this week on whether to let foreign supermarket chains such as Wal-Mart Stores set up shop, in a vote that could pave the way for further measures to revive the economy. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's November manufacturing PMI at 0500 GMT. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * L&T Seawoods, a subsidiary of engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro, settled a 1 billion rupee bond via Yes Bank. The three-year bonds with a call after two years pay a coupon of 9.75%. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.69-73 54.82 54.74 54.64 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov. 30* $296.76 mln# Month-to-date** $1.75 bln Year-to-date** $19.78 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 30 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.3 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Nov. 29 $157.57 mln Month-to-date $59.15 mln Year-to-date $6.33 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov. 30 Foreign Banks 8.12 bln Public Sector Banks -21.25 bln Private Sector Banks 9.64 bln Mutual Funds 1.70 bln Others 3.95 bln Primary Dealers -2.16 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT AUCTIONS MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT (In rupees) OMO Dec. 4 120 bln Tbills Dec. 5 100 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 25 bids for 321.25 billion rupees at its three-day afternoon repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 4 bids for 2.50 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI steady at 215.7 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.87 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)