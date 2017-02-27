Feb 27 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Monday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 25/05/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.58/60 6.130/6.050 0.24 24/08/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.09/10 6.190/6.170 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.60/62 6.317/6.298 1.12 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.75/77 6.430/6.421 2.27 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.89/91 6.583/6.576 3.28 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.76/79 6.736/6.728 4.12 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 104.95/03 6.967/6.950 5.43 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.15/20 6.805/6.795 5.81 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.49/51 7.023/7.019 6.80 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.15/20 7.204/7.196 8.24 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.60/61 7.036/7.034 8.87 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.61/62 6.881/6.880 9.53 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 108.49/60 7.469/7.455 11.26 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 101.50/70 7.399/7.374 12.06 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 102.74/81 7.281/7.273 13.20 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.33/75 7.499/7.454 13.59 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.65/98 7.531/7.496 14.97 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 99.85/00 7.415/7.400 18.53 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 113.00/22 7.650/7.632 24.79 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.60/10 7.429/7.385 29.62 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)