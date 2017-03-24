Mar 24 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Friday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 22/06/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.62/63 5.860/5.820 0.24 21/09/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.17/19 5.980/5.920 0.49 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.56/60 6.251/6.212 1.05 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.63/70 6.461/6.426 2.19 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.82/88 6.570/6.549 3.21 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.66/70 6.748/6.737 4.05 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.00/15 6.941/6.908 5.36 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.25/33 6.784/6.766 5.74 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.70/75 6.978/6.968 6.73 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.50/56 7.144/7.135 8.17 07.59 pct GOI 2026 9Y 103.89/93 6.988/6.982 8.80 06.97 pct GOI 2026 10Y 100.95/97 6.831/6.828 9.45 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 109.00/20 7.400/7.375 11.19 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 102.04/08 7.331/7.326 11.99 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 103.33/34 7.212/7.211 13.13 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 114.83/10 7.441/7.412 13.52 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 106.37/55 7.558/7.539 14.89 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.00/30 7.399/7.369 18.46 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 112.00/25 7.732/7.711 24.72 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 95.85/08 7.408/7.388 29.54 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)