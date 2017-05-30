May 30 The Thomson Reuters benchmark rates for Indian gilts at 1700 IST (1130 GMT) Tuesday follow: ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ Security Name Tenor Price Yield Year Range Range to Mat. ------------------ ----- --------- ----------- ------ 24/08/17 (Tbill) 3M 98.55/57 6.300/6.220 0.23 16/11/17 (Tbill) 6M 97.14/17 6.370/6.300 0.46 07.83 pct GOI 2018 1Y 101.05/09 6.545/6.497 0.86 07.28 pct GOI 2019 2Y 101.35/43 6.551/6.508 2.01 08.27 pct GOI 2020 3Y 104.43/45 6.629/6.621 3.03 07.80 pct GOI 2021 4Y 103.45/47 6.767/6.761 3.86 08.08 pct GOI 2022 5Y 105.00/10 6.910/6.888 5.17 06.84 pct GOI 2022 6Y 100.10/12 6.817/6.813 5.55 07.68 pct GOI 2023 7Y 103.88/91 6.931/6.926 6.54 07.72 pct GOI 2025 8Y 103.78/82 7.092/7.085 7.99 06.97 pct GOI 2026 9Y 101.11/13 6.804/6.801 9.27 06.79 pct GOI 2027 10Y 100.90/92 6.664/6.661 9.96 08.60 pct GOI 2028 11Y 110.01/05 7.263/7.258 11.01 07.59 pct GOI 2029 12Y 103.15/20 7.188/7.181 11.81 07.61 pct GOI 2030 13Y 104.56/57 7.066/7.065 12.94 09.20 pct GOI 2030 14Y 115.10/50 7.397/7.354 13.33 08.28 pct GOI 2032 15Y 107.40/72 7.442/7.407 14.71 07.40 pct GOI 2035 19Y 100.60/70 7.338/7.328 18.28 08.83 pct GOI 2041 24Y 114.50/83 7.525/7.499 24.53 07.06 pct GOI 2046 30Y 96.35/49 7.364/7.352 29.36 The yield curve based on the above rates is available on Thomson Reuters Graphics . For liquid Government of India securities, please double click in the brackets . For further details, double click on and . (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit, +91 22 6180-7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)