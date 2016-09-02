Sep 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.19 percent on Friday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.63 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/10/16) 34.50/36.00 06.28/06.55 06.82/07.09 2M(07/11/16) 70.00/71.75 06.27/06.42 06.94/07.10 3M(07/12/16) 103.25/105.00 06.20/06.30 07.06/07.16 6M(07/03/17) 193.25/195.25 05.83/05.89 07.13/07.19 1Y(07/09/17) 385.00/387.00 05.76/05.79 07.43/07.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8405 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)