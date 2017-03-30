Mar 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.40 percent on Thursday compared with 6.42 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.49 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/05/17) 26.00/27.75 04.87/05.20 05.87/06.20 2M(05/06/17) 54.75/56.75 04.89/05.06 05.93/06.11 3M(03/07/17) 79.00/81.00 04.88/05.00 06.06/06.18 6M(03/10/17) 158.25/160.25 04.86/04.92 06.33/06.40 1Y(03/04/18) 313.25/315.25 04.82/04.86 06.73/06.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9325 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)