Oct 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.41 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.27/6.32 6.30 2 MONTHS 6.30/6.35 6.33 3 MONTHS 6.30/6.33 6.32 6 MONTHS 6.37/6.41 6.39 9 MONTHS 6.36/6.39 6.38 1 YEAR 6.37/6.39 6.38 2 YEARS 6.20/6.22 6.21 3 YEARS 6.21/6.24 6.23 4 YEARS 6.27/6.30 6.29 5 YEARS 6.34/6.36 6.35 7 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26 10 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)