Oct 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.41 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.27/6.32 6.30
2 MONTHS 6.30/6.35 6.33
3 MONTHS 6.30/6.33 6.32
6 MONTHS 6.37/6.41 6.39
9 MONTHS 6.36/6.39 6.38
1 YEAR 6.37/6.39 6.38
2 YEARS 6.20/6.22 6.21
3 YEARS 6.21/6.24 6.23
4 YEARS 6.27/6.30 6.29
5 YEARS 6.34/6.36 6.35
7 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26
10 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
