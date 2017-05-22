May 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.34 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.22/6.27 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.24/6.29 6.27 3 MONTHS 6.27/6.31 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.31/6.34 6.33 9 MONTHS 6.37/6.40 6.39 1 YEAR 6.43/6.45 6.44 2 YEARS 6.39/6.41 6.40 3 YEARS 6.44/6.46 6.45 4 YEARS 6.51/6.53 6.52 5 YEARS 6.59/6.61 6.60 7 YEARS 6.55/6.63 6.59 10 YEARS 6.55/6.63 6.59 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)