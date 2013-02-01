MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian shares fell for the second day on Friday led by declines in Bharti Airtel after its December quarter results missed estimates by a wide margin, while ICICI Bank fell on profit booking, after rising 4.65 percent in January.

Bharti Airtel provisionally ended down 3.2 percent, while ICICI Bank ended 1.8 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally closed down 0.53 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)