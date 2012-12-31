INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.1 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is flat. * Financial markets across Asia and Western Europe were either closed or closing early on Monday, abandoning the field as the U.S. Congress and the White House battled it out for a solution to the impending "fiscal cliff". * U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight day on Friday, dropping 1 percent and marking the S&P 500's longest losing streak in three months as the federal government edged closer to the "fiscal cliff" with no solution in sight. FACTORS TO WATCH * Current account, balance of payments data for July-Sept quarter. (1130GMT) * Fiscal deficit, infrastructure data for November. FINANCIAL/REGULATORY * India's current account data for July-September due on Monday is emerging as the biggest domestic factor amid concerns it will show a record high deficit, leading to a negative balance of payments. (Reuters) * Piramal Group is in advanced talks to buy TPG Capital's 20.27 percent stake in India's largest truck financier, Shriram Transport Finance Ltd, for around 35 billion rupees, two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations said. (Economic Times) here * Risks to India's macro-economic stability have increased on the back of an economic slowdown, high inflation, and ballooning fiscal and current account deficits, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Friday. (Reuters) * India will start implementing new global capital rules for banks, known as Basel III, from April 1, 2013 rather than the beginning of January, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. (Reuters) * HDFC Bank has decided to cut its base rate by 10 basis points, a reduction that comes close on the heels of similar steps by other banks and financiers. (Times of India) toi.in/qONwHZ * The $4-billion Essel Group, a media conglomerate, has made a foray into the financial services sector by setting up a new arm, Essel Financial Services Ltd. (Business Standard) here ENERGY/COMMODITIES * Reliance Industries has bought back shares worth over 38 billion rupees from public shareholders since the launch of its share repurchase programme in February -- achieving 37 percent of the target with less than a month left for its completion. (Business Standard) here * Ambuja Cements Ltd has drawn up an investment plan of some 20 billion rupees entailing enhancement of its cement capacities in Rajasthan and northern regions, CEO Ajay Kapur said. (Economic Times) here INDUSTRIAL * The promoters of Hinduja Foundries Ltd are to provide financial support in reviving the auto parts maker, said R. Seshasayee, executive chairman of the company, at the annual general meeting on Friday. (Mint) Hinduja Automotive Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd are the major shareholders in the company. here RETAIL * The government has decided to apply the foreign trade policy's definition of 'group company' for sourcing norms in the retail sector that prevent foreign cash-and-carry firms from selling more than a fourth of their goods to affiliated entities. (Economic Times) here TELECOMMUNICATIONS * Reliance Communications has told the government that it lost 11.2 percent of its customers in December as it deactivated 15 million subscribers who have not used their phones for more than two months. (Economic Times) here NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Rafael Nam)