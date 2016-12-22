TOKYO, Dec 22 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 16 13,175,630 644,502,712 -631,327,082 Dec 9 32,803,177 -479,472,270 512,275,447 Dec 2 29,693,488 -100,976,868 130,670,356 Nov 25 33,753,886 285,332,377 -251,578,491 Nov 18 31,877,896 184,823,482 -152,945,586 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 16 -208,614,403 -487,482,799 89,200,020 -24,429,900 Dec 9 352,789,132 -378,286,240 566,487,565 -28,715,010 Dec 2 38,231,855 -306,421,084 416,530,504 -17,670,919 Nov 25 -97,804,637 -439,850,836 305,158,930 -19,081,948 Nov 18 -198,078,677 -433,793,816 482,414,552 -3,487,645 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)