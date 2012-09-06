* ECB bond-buying plan supports investor appetite for Latam FX * Brazil real constrained by holiday, possible cenbank action * Mexican peso gains 0.6 pct, Brazil real up 0.2 pct By Natalia Cacioli and Anna Irrera SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Latin American currencies gained on Thursday after a much-awaited plan from the European Central Bank to support indebted euro-zone countries and strong U.S. economic data encouraged investors to take risk in emerging markets. The Mexican peso rose 0.4 percent to 13.08 per U.S. dollar after trading as low as 13.0222, its highest level in four months. The Chilean peso jumped 1 percent to 475.90, its strongest in a month. Gains in the Brazilian real were limited, however, as investors avoided taking major positions before the release of crucial U.S. payroll data on Friday, when markets will be closed in Brazil for a national holiday. "There is a key indicator tomorrow in the United States and that always pressures the currency because domestic markets don't know how global markets will react," said Ovidio Soares, a currency trader at Interbolsa do Brasil brokerage. Expectations that the U.S. payroll numbers will be strong grew after data this morning showed U.S. private employers added far more jobs than expected in August and new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in a month. The real edged up 0.5 percent to 2.0280 per dollar but was constrained by expectations that the Brazilian central bank may intervene if the currency nears the edges of the narrow range of 2.0-2.1 reais that it has been trading at since early July. "Investors know that Brazil's government is going to uphold that range in order to make its (economic stimulus) measures more effective," said Enrique Alvarez, head of research for Latin America at IDEAglobal in New York. "That's what is holding the real." Details of the ECB's new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program boosted sentiment in global markets, driving up Wall Street by about 2 percent. Nasdaq ended the session at its highest since 2000, and the S&P closed at more than a four-year high. Brazil's interest rate-futures were little changed, however, after minutes of the central bank's latest monetary policy meeting left investors wondering whether the bank had finished its monetary easing cycle last month, or whether it will cut the base Selic rate one more time this year by 25 basis points. The Selic currently stands at an all-time low of 7.5 percent, after a 50-basis-point cut by the central bank on Aug. 29. In the minutes of that meeting, Brazilian policymakers expressed confidence that the economy will pick up speed in coming months and that the pace of annual inflation would resume a downward trajectory after a temporary spike in food prices. "I think the market didn't change its perception much" about the future of the Selic, said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo. "The minutes left the decision on another Selic cut hinging on upcoming economic data." Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2013 rose only 1 basis point to 7.28 percent while those maturing in January 2014 traded at 7.79 percent, stable from Wednesday's close. Latin American FX prices at 2220 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0280 0.52 -7.86 Mexico peso 13.0821 0.35 6.78 Argentina peso* 6.3200 0.47 -25.16 Chile peso 475.9000 1.03 9.12 Colombian peso 1,803.6500 0.30 7.47 Peru sol 2.6080 0.12 3.41 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages