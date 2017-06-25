CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of US data this week, weaker dollar supports

(Corrects first bullet point to "high", not "low", and last bullet point to "this week", not "next week") BENGALURU, June 26 Gold prices were little changed on Monday as the market waited for a flurry of key U.S. economic data this week, with a weaker dollar offering some support. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,256.06 per ounce at 0050 GMT, staying near a one-week high hit on Friday. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery