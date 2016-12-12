PARIS Dec 12 France's Vivendi said on
Monday it could buy as much as 20 percent of Mediaset
after purchasing just over 3 percent of the Italian
broadcaster's capital as part of efforts to expand into southern
Europe.
"Vivendi announces that it has gone over the 3 percent
threshold in Mediaset's capital and now holds 3.01 percent," the
company said in a statement, adding that it was consistent with
its strategy to expand into southern Europe.
It said it planned to continue buying into the firm to
become its second largest shareholder if possible which could
meaning acquiring between 10 to 20 percent of the Italian firm.
