BERLIN Jan 20 Media Saturn, Europe's biggest
consumer electronics group, is trialling a new service to allow
customers to rent devices such as drones or virtual reality
headsets, in a bid to tempt customers to try out new products.
Media Saturn, part of retailer Metro, reported
sluggish Christmas sales, hurt by consumers pulling forward
purchases due to the "Black Friday" sale in November.
The new service allows customers to rent products for one
month or more and covers around 500 products, including a
floor-mopping robot as well as more common items like
smartphones.
"Shopping habits are changing. Consumers want more
flexibility and more options," Lennart Wehrmeier, chief
operating officer of Media-Saturn Deutschland, said in a
statement.
Media Saturn is working with Berlin start-up Grover for the
service, which is for now available only online, but may be
extended to stores in the near future.
"It reaches out to new target groups, speeds up customers'
decision-making, and hence boosts sales," Michael Cassau, CEO
and founder of Grover, said.
