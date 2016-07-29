MEXICO CITY Mexico has imposed provisional duties on flat-coated steel imports from China and Taiwan as part of an anti-dumping investigation, the government said on Friday, in its latest move to protect the Latin American nation's steel industry.

In a statement published in the government's official gazette, the economy ministry said the duties on the steel from Taiwan would be for $0.563 per kg.

For China, the duties were set at varying levels for certain companies: $0.4385 per kg for Tangshan, $0.1926 per kg for Baoshan Iron and Steel Co , $0.3468 per kg for Beijing Shougang Cold Rolling Co, $0.4188 per kilo for Shougang Jingtang and $0.4385 per kg for the other exporters.

In recent months, Mexico has taken several steps to protect its struggling steel industry, including new import duties, anti-dumping quotas and enhancing customs controls to enforce the quotas.

The investigation was requested by the Mexican unit of steel producers Ternium, the government said.

(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez Editing by W Simon)