MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexico's industrial
production ticked up for the third month in a row in July,
growing a bit faster than expected as factory output rose by the
most in nearly a year, data showed on Friday.
Mexican industrial output rose 0.3 percent in
July from June in seasonally adjusted terms, the national
statistics agency INEGI said, compared with expectations for 0.1
percent increase in a Reuters poll.
Mexico's economy shrank in the second quarter for the first
time in three years, due largely to a slump in industrial
output.
Uneven demand for Mexican manufactured exports in the United
States, Mexico's top trading partner, and declining oil
production have weighed on Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Among components of industrial production, factory output
rose 0.8 percent, its fastest expansion since last August.
Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and
cars to its northern neighbor and automobile exports have been
stronger than many other goods this year.
The utilities sector, which includes power, gas and water
distribution, expanded by 0.4 percent in July.
But construction fell 0.3 percent in July versus June while
mining, which includes oil production, was down for the sixth
month in a row, dropping 0.4 percent.
Despite the recent uptick in monthly data, industrial
production was down 1.0 percent year-over-year, the
biggest drop since March, compared with expectations for flat
growth.
