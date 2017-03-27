MEXICO CITY, March 27 Mexican energy
infrastructure firm IEnova said on Monday it had signed a
20-year deal to supply steel company Deacero with renewable
energy from a solar power plant in northern Mexico, an
investment worth $115 million.
IEnova unit ESJ Renovable II will provide Deacero with power
from Caborca, a municipality in Sonora state, and commercial
operations at the 110 Megawatt plant should begin in the fourth
quarter of 2018, IEnova said in a statement.
IEnova, or Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV, is a
unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Tom Brown)