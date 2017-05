MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico awarded a consortium of Murphy Sur, Ophir Mexico Holdings, PC Carigali Mexico and Sierra Offshore Exploration the fifth block tendered from the Gulf of Mexico's Salina Basin in a historic deep water oil and gas auction on Monday.

Block 5 is a 993.5 square mile (2,573.2 square km) block which the energy ministry says contains some 621 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in light and extra light crude as well as natural gas. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)