MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Mexican homebuilder Urbi
said on Tuesday that trading in its shares, which has been
suspended since 2013, would begin again on Oct. 19, after the
company completed a restructuring under bankruptcy protection in
February.
The company, once Mexico's No. 3 homebuilder, was
forced to follow its larger peers Homex and Geo and restructure
its outsize debt load after sales of their cheap, single-unit
homes slumped.
The company said its shares, which closed at 1.57 pesos
before being suspended, would begin trading at 14.09 pesos each.
