MOSUL, Iraq Jan 8 Iraqi special forces reached
the eastern bank of the Tigris river in Mosul on Sunday for the
first time in a U.S.-backed assault on Islamic State, and
clashed with militants near a historic site in the city,
military officials said.
Elite counter-terrorism service (CTS) units fought their way
to a bridge over the Tigris which has been damaged in fighting,
CTS spokesman Sabah al-Numan said.
It was the first time Iraqi forces have reached the river in
the city itself since the operation to drive IS out of Mosul
began in October. Iraqi forces have so far only penetrated
eastern districts of Mosul, which is bissected by the river. The
city is Islamic State's last major stronghold in Iraq.
CTS forces backed by U.S.-led air raids meanwhile clashed
with Islamic State militants near a historic site a short
distance away, an officer said, as they tried to drive the
jihadists out of more districts in the city.
"This morning CTS troops advanced in two directions towards
the Baladiyat and Sukkar districts," Lt.General Abdelwahab
al-Saadi said.
"During the advance, Daesh (Islamic State) tried to confront
us from the historic hill," he said, apparently referring to a
hill located near the ruins of the ancient Assyrian city of
Nineveh, east of the Tigris river and inside Mosul.
Saadi said Iraqi forces and warplanes from the U.S.-led
coalition "dealt with" IS fighters who had gone up the hill to
use it as a firing position. Dozens of the militants were
killed, he added.
The CTS has spearheaded advances into eastern Mosul in the
nearly 12-week campaign.
Forces including the CTS and army units have advanced
further into Mosul in recent days, helped by new tactics and
better coordination to gain fresh momentum after getting bogged
down inside the city towards the end of the year.
