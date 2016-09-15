BEIRUT A Syrian military source said on Thursday that it did not appear that rebel factions would disengage from a jihadist group formerly known as the Nusra Front as required by a U.S.-Russian agreement.

The United States has called for rebels fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army to disengage from the group now known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, as part of the agreement with Russia that includes a ceasefire that began on Monday.

The Nusra Front was al Qaeda's official affiliate in Syria until it changed its name in July.

"I believe they want to obstruct the main demand of the Syrian state and leadership, and of Russia - the separation of Nusra from the rest of the organisations, and it appears that this will not happen," the source said.

