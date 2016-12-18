BEIRUT A number of buses containing fighters from east Aleppo and their families have started to leave the last rebel-held sector of the Syrian city, Syrian state television, citing its correspondent in the city, said on Sunday.

Syrian state television reported on Sunday that a deal between the government and rebels to evacuate people from east Aleppo in return for the evacuation of people from al-Foua and Kefraya, two villages besieged by insurgents, had started to be implemented.

