White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
GENEVA The United Nations said on Tuesday that a Syrian humanitarian convoy was hit by "attacks" on Monday rather than "air strikes" as it had said earlier.
"We are not in a position to determine whether these were in fact air strikes. We are in a position to say that the convoy was attacked," U.N. humanitarian spokesman Jens Laerke said.
A statement from the top U.N. humanitarian officials in Syria and the region had described "air strikes" but was swiftly amended to read "attacks", after what Laerke said was probably a drafting error.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.