MOSCOW, Sept 20 The Russian Defence Ministry on
Tuesday rejected assertions that an aid convoy near Aleppo had
been shelled or struck from the air, saying it believed it had
caught fire instead, the Interfax news agency cited spokesman
Igor Konashenkov as saying.
It quoted Konashenkov, commenting on the incident which
occurred on Monday, as saying that only the White Helmets civil
defence rescue group could answer who was responsible and why.
Konashenkov was cited as saying that the White Helmets were
close to the militant group formerly known as the Nusra Front.
