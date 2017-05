BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would be under pressure to negotiate a peaceful transition to end the Syrian civil war if Russia withdrew the bulk of its forces from Syria.

"And if the announcement of a Russian troop withdrawal materializes, this will increase the pressure on the al-Assad regime to finally and seriously negotiate a peaceful political transition in Geneva," Steinmeier said in a statement, referring to peace talks in the Swiss city.

