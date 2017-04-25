WASHINGTON, April 25 The United States on
Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over air strikes by Turkish
planes in Syria and Iraq and said they were not authorized by
the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State.
The Turkish planes bombed Kurdish fighters in Iraq's Sinjar
region and northeast Syria, killing at least 20 in a campaign
against groups linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party.
"We have expressed those concerns with the government of
Turkey directly. These air strikes were not approved by the
coalition and led to the unfortunate loss of life of our partner
forces in the fight against" Islamic State, State Department
spokesman Mark Toner said in a conference call with reporters.
