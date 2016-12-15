Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET
Japan's March core machinery orders disappoint, underscore fragile recovery
Dec 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, currencies wobble as Fed flags more hikes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf pulls back on caution before expected U.S. rate hike
* Oil prices fall after Fed hike, but tighter market looms
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to over 10-mnth low as Fed signals more hikes in 2017
* S.Korea's Nov Iran crude imports jump fourfold from last year [nL4N1E82Z0
* U.S. may target weapons seized by Islamic State in Palmyra nL1N1E91X4]
* Rebel officials say Aleppo evacuation plan back on track
* Three Gulf c.banks hike rates to avert currency pressure after Fed move
* Protesters agree to end blockade of western Libya oil pipelines -officials
* Myanmar's Rohingya insurgency has links to Saudi, Pakistan - report
* Fall of Aleppo puts Iran on cusp of 'Shi'ite crescent' of influence
* Sudan inflation surges to 29.49 pct in November
* Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum and barley in tender -trade
* Turkey's economic growth seen turning positive in Q4, minister says
* UK's Petrofac halting Tunisia gas output again due to protests- officials
* OPEC signals larger 2017 oil surplus, unless cuts implemented
* Indonesia to import around 500,000 metric tonnes of Iranian LPG in 2017
* Iran, Russia explore setting up Islamic bank - TASS
* Iran crude oil exports to hit 5-mth low in Dec -source
EGYPT
* Egypt freezes assets of media company chairman
* Egypt's pound weakens to almost 19 per dollar as banks seek dollar flows
* Major Egyptian food producer says to increase prices by 20-50 pct
* Egypt's cenbank says high-interest deposit certificates attracted $3.5 bln
* Russia resumes potato imports from Egypt
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi c.bank raises reverse repo rate 25 bps, keeps repo at 2 pct
* Saudi Aramco in deals with foreign firms in push for local content
* King Salman acknowledges Saudis' economic pain
* Saudi's Falih says impact of oil deal on market to take time
* CNOOC will start new Huizhou refinery in Q2, plans Saudi supply- sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's NMC Health buys Sharjah's Al Zahra hospital for $560 mln
KUWAIT
* Kuwait central bank raises policy rate by 25 bps
* Kuwait Q3 trade surplus shrinks 20 pct y/y on low oil prices
* Kuwait's CMA says $2 bln of corporate bonds and sukuk in pipeline
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain central bank raises policy rates 25 bps
* Bahrain's Bank Alkhair gets nod to sell stake in Pakistan's Burj Bank
* Alimtiaz Investment to sell stake in Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank
OMAN
* Oman's Raysut Cement says group CEO resigns (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
