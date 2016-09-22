Sept 22 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares surge, dollar lags on
slow-motion Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed with Saudi outperforming peers,
Egypt loses steam
* Oil climbs 1 percent after surprise U.S. crude stock draw
* Gold slips as equities rally after Fed decision
* Middle East Crude-Ample supplies offset improved margins
* U.S. tests for mustard agent after rocket attack near Iraq
base
* Libya exports first oil cargo from Ras Lanuf since 2014
* Kerry demands Russia, Syria ground warplanes to save truce
* U.S. begins unblocking jetliner sales to Iran
* Tunisia says UK firm Petrofac shutting down local
operation due to protests
* Abandoning discretion, Iranians proclaim their role in
Syrian war
* Kazakh wealth fund says 34 firms sold in privatisation
drive
* Moody's: shock to Turkish economy from coup has largely
dissipated
* Morocco's Credit Agricole gets government approval for
Islamic bank
* Iraqi finance minister sacked, risking economic fallout
* India wants to add UAE, Saudi oil for strategic reserve
* Iran parades new weapons at time of Gulf tension with US
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Oct. 21-31 shipment
* Egypt cancels zero ergot wheat policy amid mounting
pressure
* Sudan bans Egyptian fruit, vegetables and fish
* Egypt's current account deficit rises to $18.7 bln in FY
2015-16
SAUDI ARABIA
* U.S. Senate clears way for $1.15 bln arms sale to Saudi
Arabia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Former Gulf emirate official held over alleged fraud -
lawyers
* UAE says Algiers oil talks aimed at consultation, not
decision-making
* Dubai seeks $2.5 bln loan to expand metro for expo -
Bloomberg
KUWAIT
* Americana's main shareholder says $2.4 bln takeover deal
set to go ahead
OMAN
* Oman's Raysut Cement raises output capacity at factory
