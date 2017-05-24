DUBAI May 24 Stock markets with higher exposure
to China and other emerging markets may come under pressure on
Wednesday although any negative impact may be short-lived and
weak.
China's main stock index fell 1 percent after Moody's cut
its sovereign credit rating on China. Asian shares also slipped,
with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
down 0.2 percent, despite modest gains on Wall
Street overnight.
Moody's said growing leverage in China prompted the
downgrade, and warned about slowing economic growth.
Although the impact of that downgrade on Gulf equities may
be weak and indirect, a stronger dollar - which most Gulf states
are pegged to - may hurt tourism from China and other emerging
markets, especially to Dubai, one of the top tourist
destinations.
Alternatively, emerging market funds may instead rotate into
some of the undervalued stocks in the Gulf from Chinese shares.
Dubai's index has been trailing most other emerging
markets although some stocks are trading at a discount to their
peers.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures climbed back over $54
a barrel in Asian trade as confidence seeped back into the
markets as an OPEC-led production cut aimed at tightening the
market is expected to be extended until March 2018. OPEC will
meet on Thursday in Vienna.
"Oil is back in the headline news... what is largely priced
into both oil contracts and equities is the agreement of a
nine-month extension; however, if there are any disagreements or
on the flip side deeper tightening measures then markets here
will react accordingly," said a Riyadh-based portfolio manager.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Biju
Dwarakanath)