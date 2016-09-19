(Refiled to remove adverb 'however' in fourth paragraph)
By Esha Vaish
Sept 19 Shares in Mitie fell by 28
percent on Monday after the British business and public services
outsourcing group warned on profits this year, saying some large
new contracts had not come through as the vote to leave the EU
had surprised some customer firms, causing them to put off new
investment decisions.
The shares were down at 194 pence by 1513 GMT, down from 308
pence at the beginning of the year, and 270 pence on the eve of
the Brexit vote.
The pest control to property cleaning, security and
ancillary healthcare services provider said it had seen a
slowdown in new work in the run-up to and after the Brexit vote,
as clients deferred new outsourcing decisions and instead
renewed or extended large contracts with their existing service
providers.
Some big customers such as Lloyds Banking, Vodafone
and Sky had extended contracts with Mitie by
several years, the company said, adding that it was confident of
a better second half as new orders pick up.
Nevertheless the company said it also faced a number of
other "significant economic pressures" including lower growth
rates, public sector budget constraints and a new minimum wage
law that took effect from the beginning of the year.
"We entered the year in somewhat unusual circumstances with
so much uncertainty around so many areas and clients are just
taking their time to rebase where they are," Chief Executive
Ruby McGregor-Smith told Reuters.
Mitie's negligible overseas exposure had left it more
vulnerable than some of its peers to Brexit shocks and the
higher minimum wage but they were not immune, analysts said.
"A lot of the issues that they described are going to impact
others as well," Liberum analyst Joe Brent said.
Most of Mitie's rivals have so far only reported results for
the period ended June 30, taking in just a few days after the
Brexit vote.
Analysts said that support services and construction company
Interserve Plc could also be affected by the slowdown in
decisionmaking on new outsourcing contracts.
However, building support services company Carillion
which derives less than 5 percent of its revenue from
the UK housing market, said last month it was on track to meet
expectations for its results in 2016.
Meanwhile housing and social care services provider Mears
also said last month its trading performance remained
on track with respect to this year's results.
On Monday Mitie warned it now expected to make an operating
profit in the year ending March 2017 which would be "materially
below management's previous expectations". It reported an
operating profit last year of 128.9 million pounds.
Liberum analysts said management was now guiding towards a
10-20 percent fall in EBITDA from 146 million pounds last year,
cutting its forecast for full-year earnings per share by 8
percent to 20.6 pence. The company reported earnings last year
of a comparable 24.7 pence.
Mitie also said it had seen some recovery in trading
conditions in August and September but the benefits would not
come through soon enough to help offset negative factors which
would cause a "very significantly" lower first-half operating
profit and modestly lower revenue.
However, the company said to improve margins it would have
additional "organisational change" costs totalling up to 10
million pounds this year which would involve cutting some
managerial jobs but would lead to cost savings of up to 15
million pounds.
It also said it was reviewing its options regarding its
healthcare business, which provides local authorites with a
range of services such as home care for the elderly, as trading
conditions in the sector remained challenging.
Mears Group has already indicated its intention to exit
"unsustainable" care contracts.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely,
Greg Mahlich)