BRIEF-TBC Bank says Q1 net profit rose 64.5 pct to GEL 96.6 mln
* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31
JERUSALEM, Sept 21 (Reuters) -
* Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank said on Wednesday it expects to raise more than 3 billion shekels ($794 million) in a bond offering to institutions and the public.
* Mizrahi, Israel's third-largest bank and largest mortgage lender, said demand from institutions reached 3.97 billion shekels.
* The new series of inflation-linked bonds will be for an average duration of 5.8 years and pay interest of 0.99 percent.
* The public stage of the offering will be in the coming days.
* ($1 = 3.7771 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31
* Croatian unit Zagrebacka Banka has agreed to sell an impaired loan portfolio with a gross book value of 450 million euros to APS Holding's unit APR Delta