JERUSALEM, Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank said on Wednesday it expects to raise more than 3 billion shekels ($794 million) in a bond offering to institutions and the public.

* Mizrahi, Israel's third-largest bank and largest mortgage lender, said demand from institutions reached 3.97 billion shekels.

* The new series of inflation-linked bonds will be for an average duration of 5.8 years and pay interest of 0.99 percent.

* The public stage of the offering will be in the coming days.

* ($1 = 3.7771 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)