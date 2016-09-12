AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 (Reuters) -

* Newspaper company MediaNews repeats it opposes staffing company Randstad's $3.40 per share takeover bid for jobs site Monster Worldwide.

* MediaNews, which holds an 11.6 percent stake in Monster, urges other shareholders not to tender to Randstad's offer, which was first announced in August but launched last week.

* Randstad's offer values Monster at $429 million including debt.

* In an open letter, Media news says Monsters' own managers bought back stock at a price above $5 per share in December and snubbed buyers potentially willing to pay more than $4 per share in July shortly before agreeing to support Randstad's offer.

* MediaNews says that if successful, it will seek to appoint a new board at Monster, "turn around the business and maximize shareholder value".

(Reporting by Toby Sterling)