LONDON Feb 27 New hedge fund Amia Capital, led by the former chief investment officer Antoine Estier at Brazilian financial services group BTG Pactual's global macro fund, has made two new appointments and now employs 12 former BTG staff, according to a source close to the matter.

Ex-BlueCrest risk officer Ronan Cantwell has joined London-based Amia as chief risk officer and Neila Sula, also formerly at BTG, has joined as head of treasury, the source said.

Sula's appointment takes total ex-BTG staff to 12 out of an expected team of 20, with the three other founding partners, portfolio managers Alex Garrard and Marat Djafarov and chief executive Igor Hordiyevych, also from the firm.

Amia, which will bet on global macroeconomic events, is expected to launch with $500 million by the end of the first half of 2017.

Assets at BTG's hedge fund fell sharply from $5 billion after its chairman and chief executive Andre Esteves was arrested in Nov 2015 as part of a corruption probe.

Esteves was freed in April last year and although the hedge fund's assets under management quickly fell to $150 million shortly after the arrest they will have risen to more than $750 million as of March 1, according to a spokeswoman at BTG.

BTG is again looking to grow its hedge funds and private equity business, Steve Jacobs, BTG Pactual Asset Management's chief executive, told Reuters via email earlier this month.

"We have been, and are in hiring mode ... as we grow the business and (assets under management]," he said.