(Refiles FEB 27 story to add dropped name, paragraph 1)
By Carolyn Cohn and Maiya Keidan
LONDON Feb 27 New hedge fund Amia Capital, led
by the former chief investment officer Antoine Estier at
Brazilian financial services group BTG Pactual's
global macro fund, has made two new appointments and now employs
12 former BTG staff, according to a source close to the matter.
Ex-BlueCrest risk officer Ronan Cantwell has joined
London-based Amia as chief risk officer and Neila Sula, also
formerly at BTG, has joined as head of treasury, the source
said.
Sula's appointment takes total ex-BTG staff to 12 out of an
expected team of 20, with the three other founding partners,
portfolio managers Alex Garrard and Marat Djafarov and chief
executive Igor Hordiyevych, also from the firm.
Amia, which will bet on global macroeconomic events, is
expected to launch with $500 million by the end of the first
half of 2017.
Assets at BTG's hedge fund fell sharply from $5 billion
after its chairman and chief executive Andre Esteves was
arrested in Nov 2015 as part of a corruption probe.
Esteves was freed in April last year and although the hedge
fund's assets under management quickly fell to $150 million
shortly after the arrest they will have risen to more than $750
million as of March 1, according to a spokeswoman at BTG.
BTG is again looking to grow its hedge funds and private
equity business, Steve Jacobs, BTG Pactual Asset Management's
chief executive, told Reuters via email earlier this month.
"We have been, and are in hiring mode ... as we grow the
business and (assets under management]," he said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Maiya Keidan; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)