LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Three senior debt capital markets bankers at Bank of America Merrill Lynch are expected to leave the US bank in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources.

Martin Mills, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) product solutions, is leaving the bank, the sources said. He joined in 1999 from Moody's. Before taking over the solutions business in 2015 he ran EMEA financial institutions ratings advisory and EMEA Green bond origination.

Laurent Guyot, is also leaving the bank and will be taking time out of the business, the sources said. He is a managing director, responsible for the coverage of financial institution clients in the Benelux, France and parts of Switzerland. BAML hired Guyot in 2014 from UBS, where he headed coverage for France and Benelux FIG DCM.

Gianluca Savelli, BAML's head of debt capital markets and financial institutions corporate banking for Italy, is also leaving the bank.

The trio are still employed by the bank until around the end of next month. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand)