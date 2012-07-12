July 12 The yield on the U.S. 30-year municipal bond on Municipal Market data triple-A scale fell below 3 percent for the first time on Thursday, slipping 6 basis points to 2.96 percent on strong reinvestment demand, according to Municipal Market Data.

"Demand for negotiated deals this week seemed insatiable," said Randy Smolik, a senior market analyst with MMD, a Thomson Reuters company, in market commentary.

An estimated $30 billion of cash will be paid to investors in the form of redemptions and coupon payments in July, he said.